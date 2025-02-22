Andrew D. Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $260,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,061 shares in the company, valued at $17,597,559.49. The trade was a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GILD stock opened at $109.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.07 and a 12-month high of $111.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 31.63% and a net margin of 1.67%. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 832.43%.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 21,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 23,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $837,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

