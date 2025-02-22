Analysts Set Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) PT at $110.30

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.80.

Several research analysts have commented on WH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after buying an additional 20,670 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,301,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,947,000 after buying an additional 37,832 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,556,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $67.67 and a 1-year high of $113.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.74.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 54.86%. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

