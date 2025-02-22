Analysts Set PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) PT at $23.50

Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on PENN Entertainment from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of PENN opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66. PENN Entertainment has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $23.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 2.8% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

