Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.37. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund shares last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 101,608 shares traded.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.0728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERC. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,212,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,142,000 after purchasing an additional 711,947 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $6,382,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 783,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after buying an additional 446,338 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $2,942,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund by 921.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,402,000 after acquiring an additional 280,009 shares during the period.

About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

Further Reading

