Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 37,018 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,943 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,018 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $99,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 198.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $403.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $466.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.33. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.09 and a fifty-two week high of $545.29. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.08%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

