Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.580-0.640 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

ALIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Alight from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Alight from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alight in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.61.

Shares of Alight stock opened at $6.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. Alight has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.66 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts predict that Alight will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, President Gregory R. Goff sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 852,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,552. This represents a 22.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

