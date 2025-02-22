Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $143.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $341.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $68.36 and a 1-year high of $145.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.88.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $117.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.93.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.