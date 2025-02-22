Alberta Investment Management Corp Invests $1.28 Million in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 72,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mattel by 2.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Mattel by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Mattel by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Stock Down 3.0 %

Mattel stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.15. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Mattel from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAT

Mattel Profile

(Free Report)

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.