Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $1.06 Million Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 115.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total transaction of $5,805,052.72. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This trade represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,486 shares of company stock valued at $6,254,710 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.27 and a 12-month high of $158.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Equities research analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

