Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 71,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,757,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the third quarter valued at about $8,195,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,889,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 247.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,419,000 after buying an additional 51,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $119,248.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,263,604. This trade represents a 1.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Viktar Dvorkin sold 6,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.53, for a total transaction of $1,733,629.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,890. The trade was a 34.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,129,924. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $208.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.43 and a 12-month high of $317.50.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.52). EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on EPAM. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Barclays upgraded EPAM Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Itau BBA Securities raised EPAM Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

