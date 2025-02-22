Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires New Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 42,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Creative Planning grew its position in Mosaic by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 46.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 136.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Mosaic by 21.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 2,501.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 150,736 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $25.77 on Friday. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 74.34%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut shares of Mosaic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC started coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

About Mosaic



The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

