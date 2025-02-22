AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$232,260.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.

AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGF Management alerts:

On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.

On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$4,945,528.67.

AGF Management Stock Down 3.1 %

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.40 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AGF.B shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.46.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AGF Management

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.