AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) Insider Purchases C$232,260.00 in Stock

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report) insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$232,260.00.
AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 20th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 21,100 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$244,127.00.
- On Wednesday, December 4th, AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 442,751 shares of AGF Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$4,945,528.67.
AGF Management Stock Down 3.1 %
TSE:AGF.B opened at C$11.40 on Friday. AGF Management Limited has a 1-year low of C$7.37 and a 1-year high of C$11.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$728.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.02.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AGF Management Company Profile
AGF Management Limited is one of Canada's premier investment management companies with offices across Canada and subsidiaries around the world. 2007 marks AGF's 50th anniversary ofproviding Canadians with innovative investment solutions across the wealth continuum. AGF's products and services include a diversified family of more than 50 mutual funds, the evolutionary AGF Elements portfolios, the Harmony asset management program, AGF Private Investment Management, Institutional Account Services and AGF Trust GICs, loans and mortgages.
