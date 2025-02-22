Advantage Trust Co Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 164,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $602.87 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $496.30 and a one year high of $616.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $601.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $585.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
