Advantage Trust Co Raises Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Advantage Trust Co grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 282,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,071 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $22,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JGRO. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 104.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 340,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,195,000 after buying an additional 174,356 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,809 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of JGRO stock opened at $82.11 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $65.31 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80 and a beta of 1.04.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.