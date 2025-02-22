Advantage Trust Co Makes New Investment in Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT)

Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Main Sector Rotation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advantage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SECT. Main Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Main Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 412,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Main Sector Rotation ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Main Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Main Sector Rotation ETF alerts:

Main Sector Rotation ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

BATS SECT opened at $56.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Main Sector Rotation ETF Profile

The Main Sector Rotation ETF (SECT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that uses fundamental analysis to pursue a sector rotation strategy. The fund aims to outperform the S&P 500 while limiting losses during periods of decline, and may hold equities of any market cap or geographic exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SECT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Main Sector Rotation ETF (BATS:SECT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Sector Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.