Advantage Trust Co Buys 352 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Advantage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 379.6% in the fourth quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $123.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.48. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $95.67 and a 12-month high of $127.67.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

