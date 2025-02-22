Advantage Trust Co Boosts Stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV)

Advantage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report) by 74.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,054 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF comprises 4.3% of Advantage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Advantage Trust Co’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Team Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 40.9% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of AVLV stock opened at $68.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.13. Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $71.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.