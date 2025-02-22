Achain (ACT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.33 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. Achain has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $0.12 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000246 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

***Although ‘ACT’ was the ticker assigned at the deployment of the Achain Token’s smart contract, it is already in use by another asset that has a larger market presence and higher trading volume on major exchanges. Due to this pre-existing association and to avoid confusion in the marketplace, the alternative ticker ‘ACHAIN’ has been adopted for this token. This designation is specifically used to ensure that assets are distinctly identified.***

Achain Coin Trading

