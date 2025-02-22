Abacus Mining & Exploration (CVE:AME) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Abacus Mining & Exploration Co. (CVE:AME – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.56.
Abacus Mining & Exploration Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company holds an option to acquire 75% interest in the Willow copper-molybdenum property located in Yerington, Nevada, as well as explores for Nev-Lorraine claims.
