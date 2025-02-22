9,753 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Acquired by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049 shares during the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 265,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 637,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $40.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average is $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

