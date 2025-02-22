975 Shares in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 760,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,411,000 after acquiring an additional 566,992 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,138,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,413,000 after purchasing an additional 373,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,735,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244,641 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 884,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,341,000 after buying an additional 142,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 31,302.8% during the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 123,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after buying an additional 122,707 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

EWJ stock opened at $69.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.87. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

