53,092 Shares in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 53,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in OneSpan by 113.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 337,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at OneSpan

In other OneSpan news, Director Michael J. Mcconnell sold 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $981,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,914.99. The trade was a 71.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OSPN. StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on OneSpan from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

OneSpan Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.77. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19.

OneSpan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.86%.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

