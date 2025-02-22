52,579 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Acquired by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,000. iShares Bitcoin Trust comprises approximately 0.6% of Matauro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Get iShares Bitcoin Trust alerts:

iShares Bitcoin Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

IBIT opened at $53.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.15 and its 200-day moving average is $45.91. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $61.75.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bitcoin Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.