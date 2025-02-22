459,940 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Bought by Dahring Cusmano LLC

Dahring Cusmano LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 459,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,819,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 11.6% of Dahring Cusmano LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $28.01 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

