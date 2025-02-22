44 Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

44 Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 526,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,937,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 19,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,083,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of MMC stock opened at $230.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.17 and a fifty-two week high of $235.50.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.12. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 16.60%. Research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.