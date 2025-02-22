3,044 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Purchased by Wealth Management Nebraska

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total transaction of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.53 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.13%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

