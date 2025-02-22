304 Shares in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Acquired by Kestra Investment Management LLC

Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,555,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,996,697,000 after buying an additional 10,910,285 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 297.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,781,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,807,860,000 after buying an additional 6,571,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 309.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,248,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,654,000 after buying an additional 6,235,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 264.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,279,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $693,503,000 after buying an additional 2,379,932 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,522,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,419,000 after buying an additional 1,904,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.53 and a 200-day moving average of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.15 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.