2,399 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after buying an additional 1,354,443 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,251,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,758,000 after acquiring an additional 929,872 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 190.1% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,283,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,776,000 after acquiring an additional 840,689 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,359.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 697,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,310,000 after purchasing an additional 681,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,896,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.48. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $68.48 and a 52 week high of $92.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

