2,263 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $282.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.99. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

