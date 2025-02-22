1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) Receives “Sell (D-)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (d-) rating on shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of BCOW opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.67.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. 37.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

