1,529 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Acquired by Wealth Management Nebraska

Wealth Management Nebraska bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $270.43 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $234.18 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $271.67 and a 200 day moving average of $267.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

