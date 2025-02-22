14,958 Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,403 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance
BATS:GMOM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cambria Global Momentum ETF
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Stocks Poised to Thrive as NVIDIA Dominates the AI Boom
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MercadoLibre: High-Growth EM Stock With 100% Upside Potential
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- As the Magnificent 7 Stalls, These 3 Stocks Are Gaining Momentum
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.