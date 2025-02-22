14,958 Shares in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC purchased a new position in Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. ALM First Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,572,000 after acquiring an additional 104,403 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $562,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Global Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth about $227,000.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GMOM opened at $29.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0702 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

