12,744 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Bought by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.65. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0703 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

