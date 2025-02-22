10x Genomics’ (TXG) Sell (E+) Rating Reaffirmed at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings restated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

10x Genomics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $48.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 355.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 277,355 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 285.6% in the 4th quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 37,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $877,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,009,000 after purchasing an additional 42,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

