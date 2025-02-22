1,057,054 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Purchased by Matauro LLC

Matauro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,057,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,665,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 6.6% of Matauro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPTS. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 690,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 98,029 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 140,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $29.08 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

