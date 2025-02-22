100,000 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENLC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

ENLC opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.