Zullo Investment Group Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 190,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,908,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.1% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the last quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $613.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $529.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $495.94 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $601.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $584.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.