zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC) Rating Increased to Hold at Northland Capmk

zSpace (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZSPC. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on zSpace in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on zSpace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of zSpace to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

zSpace stock opened at $23.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.40. zSpace has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in zSpace stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of zSpace at the end of the most recent quarter.

zSpace Technologies, Inc is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

