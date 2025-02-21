ZEO ScientifiX’s Appointment of Dr. Peter A.M. Everts as Chief Scientific and Technology Officer

On February 18, 2025, ZEO ScientifiX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZEOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the research and development of innovative biological therapeutics for degenerative diseases and regenerative medicine, made a significant announcement regarding the strengthening of its leadership team. Dr. Peter A.M. Everts, Ph.D., has been named as the new Chief Scientific and Technology Officer of the company.

Dr. Everts brings with him over 35 years of experience as a clinician, researcher, and executive, with expertise in medical devices and biological therapies utilized in various medical fields, including orthobiology, chronic wound care, reconstructive surgery, and regenerative medicine applications. He previously held the position of Chief Scientific Officer at EmCyte Corporation and Educational Program Director at Gulf Coast Biologics, focusing on enhancing patient outcomes through autologous biological protocols.

With a Ph.D. in Medicine from the University of Utrecht, the Netherlands, Dr. Everts also serves in academic roles as an Adjunct Professor at the University of Queensland, Brisbane (Australia), and an International Professor at Max Planck University, Indaiatuba (Brazil). His extensive background and expertise position him well to drive ZEO’s advancements in biological therapeutics for regenerative medicine, emphasizing safety and data-driven innovation.

In response to Dr. Everts’ appointment, Ian Bothwell, Interim CEO and CFO of ZEO ScientifiX, expressed enthusiasm about the wealth of experience Dr. Everts brings to the leadership team. Bothwell highlighted Dr. Everts’ pivotal role in advancing the development of innovative biologic therapeutic products and expanding the company’s clinical trial portfolio.

Additionally, the strategic appointment underscores ZEO’s dedication to accelerating innovation in regenerative therapies, enhancing patient outcomes, and exploring the commercial potential within the biologics industry. The company aims to leverage Dr. Everts’ leadership to drive scientific advancements and solidify its market position in the evolving landscape of biologic medicine.

ZEO ScientifiX is primarily focused on developing innovative biological therapeutics for regenerative medicine and the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company is committed to pushing the boundaries of regenerative medicine and biologic therapeutics, offering solutions to patients and providers globally. ZEO’s product portfolio includes Zofin™ and Patient Pure X™, aimed at harnessing the potential of regenerative medicine. To discover more, visit https://zeoscientifix.com.

Statements in this press release that are considered forward-looking should be examined within the context of the Securities Act of 1933, the Exchange Act of 1934, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results could vary. Investors are advised to exercise caution and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

For further details about ZEO ScientifiX, please refer to the company’s filings available on the SEC website. For investor relations, contact Jacqueline Domenech at [email protected] or 1-888-963-7881.

Biotech Products Services & Research, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases and to provide other related services. The firm also focuses on processing, distribution and supply of biologically processed cellular and tissue-based products developed from internally based research and development activities and also provides healthcare, anti-aging, and regenerative services.

