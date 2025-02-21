YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.22, but opened at $35.65. YPF Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 479,628 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YPF shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $59.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 258,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1,119.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after buying an additional 230,001 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $2,927,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth $2,244,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

