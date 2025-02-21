XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $17.97, with a volume of 2173821 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.48.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $8.80 price target (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance upgraded XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of XPeng by 20.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 6,704 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in XPeng during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in XPeng by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in XPeng by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

