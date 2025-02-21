X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $10.00. X Financial shares last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 100,632 shares changing hands.

X Financial Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $506.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

