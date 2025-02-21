X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 168838 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

X Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.31.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter. X Financial had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 25.03%.

X Financial Company Profile

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors or institutional funding partners. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners.

