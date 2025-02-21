Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $4.06 Million Position in Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cayson Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CAPN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 403,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 5.16% of Cayson Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Cayson Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000.

Cayson Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:CAPN opened at $10.10 on Friday. Cayson Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.06.

Cayson Acquisition Profile

Cayson Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Cayson Acquisition Corp is based in NEW YORK.

