Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 588,421 Shares of RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in RF Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:RFAI – Free Report) by 13,468.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 592,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588,421 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 3.95% of RF Acquisition Corp II worth $6,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in RF Acquisition Corp II in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,132,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $5,800,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $2,288,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $2,034,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RF Acquisition Corp II during the third quarter worth $1,017,000.

RF Acquisition Corp II Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ RFAI opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.18. RF Acquisition Corp II has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

RF Acquisition Corp II Company Profile

RF Acquisition Corp. II operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on February 5, 2024, and is headquartered in Singapore.

