Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,231 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.09% of Horizon Space Acquisition I worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Horizon Space Acquisition I by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 389,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Price Performance

Shares of HSPO stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Profile

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

