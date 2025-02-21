Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 341,997 iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $13,077,000.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ETHA opened at $20.85 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $16.58 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.18.

