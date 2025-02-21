Wolverine Asset Management LLC Buys 187,661 Shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWN – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,661 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 5.11% of Bowen Acquisition worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Bowen Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOWN opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $2.71 and a one year high of $11.00.

