William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for CRL

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.58. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $9.41 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CLSA cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.71.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $162.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,084.19, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.37. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $275.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 977,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $180,368,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.