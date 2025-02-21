What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PHIO FY2024 Earnings?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %
PHIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.
Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.
