What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for PHIO FY2024 Earnings?

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($8.54) per share for the year. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Phio Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.76 EPS.

PHIO opened at $1.72 on Friday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.67.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIOFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Phio Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics in the United States. The company is developing PH-762, an INTASYL compound in Phase 1b dose-escalating clinical trials to reduce the expression of cell death protein 1 (PD-1), a protein that inhibits T cells’ ability to kill cancer cells; and PH-762 treated double positive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat advanced melanoma and other advanced solid tumors.

